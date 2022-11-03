Anne Hathaway Says 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Will Not Work Now; Explains Why

Anne Hathaway often mentions how her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada shaped her career in Hollywood. The Oscar-winning actor worked with legendary stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and more in the movie. While Hathaway fondly remembers her time in the film, she is unsure if a sequel to the film will work in recent times.

During an interview with The View, Hathaway was asked about her views on a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. In her response, Hathaway said it would be "tempting" to make another one, but it might not work as the film was made in a "different era." She said, "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing. It’s just very different now."

The actor further suggested the makers could relaunch the project and hire new people. She said, " It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it."

Anne Hathaway on The Devil Wears Prada's 16th anniversary

In July earlier this year, The Devil Wears Prada clocked 16 years, and its cast could not help but celebrate. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anne Hathaway went down memory lane and shared some stills from the 2006 film. Sharing the photos, the 39-year-old actor wrote, "Happy Anniversary to TheDevilWearsPrada, with special love to the amazing @patriciafield! She put us in the most incredible, iconic and joyful costumes which somehow keep serving 16 years later. That’s magic."

Hathaway further reminded fans that the female characters in the movie built their life in a country that "honoured their right to have a choice" over their reproductive health. In her cryptic note, she wrote, "Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many—mine included—I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honored their right to have choice over their own reproductive health."

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway