Anne Heche Car Crash: Actor 'not Expected To Survive' After Severe Brain Injury, Says Rep

Anne Heche's condition has worsened following her fiery car crash in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles. After almost a week of undergoing treatment, the actor isn't 'expected to survive' due to a severe brain injury, her representative revealed. According to Variety, the rep lauded the whole medical staff at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital, however, noted that Heche continues to remain in a coma with chances of survival low.

Heche crashed her car in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighbourhood last Friday. The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating if the actor was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident as narcotics were found in her bloodstream. However, they could also be due to the drugs administered at the hospital.

Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' following severe brain injury

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the rep said and added, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”

Heche remains on life support, with doctors determining if there are any viable organs of her that can be donated. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs," her rep revealed. The statement continued, "Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

The actor is known for the TV show Another World, for which she also bagged a Daytime Emmy Award. Anne has appeared in projects like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights and Wag the Dog among others. She also has to her credit I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ally McBeal, Everwood, Men in Trees and The Michael J. Fox Show.

(IMAGE: AP)