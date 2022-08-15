Anne Heche No More: Police To Stop Investigating Car Crash That Led To Actor's Death

After Emmy-winning actor Anne Heche’s tragic death due to a fiery car crash, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Page Six on Saturday that the investigation of the accident will not move forward. The actor was taken off life support after a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, her spokesperson revealed.

The actor had been on life support at a burn centre in LA after suffering a "severe anoxic brain injury" due to a car crash earlier this month. Now, in a statement, LAPD told Page Six on Saturday, “There will be no further investigative efforts made in this case and all the details collected in the matter shall be concluded in the overall case.”

Police investigation on Anne Heche's accident to be stopped

The statement by the LAPD read, “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case. Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

According to a TMZ report published on August 10, the initial investigations were escalated to a felony DUI after a woman claimed she was injured and needed medical assistance due to Heche crashing into her home.

However, later an LAPD officer told the international media outlet that the investigation had only been considered a “preliminary” felony pending further toxicology testing. After the results came in, it was revealed that Heche tested positive for cocaine in her system. Soon after a rep for the actress announced that Heche is “not expected to survive” as she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury.”

Heche never regained consciousness and was declared dead just days later. Her rep told Page Six at the time, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy."

