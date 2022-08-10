Anne Heche On Ventilator Due To Significant 'pulmonary Injury' Following Tragic Car Crash

Quantico actor Anne Heche who continues to remain critical in the hospital after the fatal car crash has now been placed on a ventilator. The actor who had slipped into a coma on August 9, was facing a problem with breathing.

The actor, who met with a car crash followed by a fire in LA, also underwent surgeries while in hospital. Heche spokeswoman Heather Duffy Boylston in an email gave a major update about the actor’s health and how she has a significant pulmonary injury after the crash. For the unknown, on August 5, Heche’s car smashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles’ westside. Flames erupted, and Heche, who was alone in the car, was pulled by firefighters from the vehicle embedded in the house. It took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Anne Heche on ventilator post fiery car crash

Now, her spokesperson gave an update about her health via email that read, “Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.” “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.” No further details were provided by Duffy Boylston, who is Heche’s friend and podcast partner.

The Los Angeles Times quoted a Venice Beach salon owner, Richard Glass, recounting a visit by Heche to his shop shortly before the accident, describing her as "a sweet little girl" as she purchased a red wig on Friday morning.

Earlier, a representative of Heche had said that the actress was in "stable condition". "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added. The accident is currently under investigation. Jeff Lee, a public information officer for the LAPD, told EW on Saturday that the crash was being "investigated as a single-vehicle traffic collision."

Meanwhile, the actor made headlines in the late 1990s for an affair with comedian Ellen DeGeneres around the time that DeGeneres came out publicly as a lesbian. Following their split, Heche wed cameraman Coleman Laffoon, but they later divorced, and she spent some years after that in a relationship with actor James Tupper.

Image: Instagram/@anneheche