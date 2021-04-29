Anne Heche Reveals Ellen DeGeneres' Disapproval Of Her Dressing 'sexy'

After being broken up for 21 years, Anne Heche has revealed an interesting detail about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. In a TikTok video, she was rating some of her most iconic looks on the red carpet. While many of her red carpet looks received a major thumbs up and a rating of more than 6 points out of 10, one particular look with a former partner received a major thumbs down.

Anne Heche scored her look from 1998's Golden Globes and gave it a shocking 0 out of 10. In the picture, Anne stood with Ellen DeGeneres, her ex, dressed in a blue velvet gown with a long-sleeved sheer shrug with floral details. Ellen on the other hand opted to wear a navy blue suit. Anne disliked the look so much that she totally disapproved of the fashion choice. "Why do I look like a hippie? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy, Bye! NO!", she exclaimed.

Anne Heche reveals her ex Ellen DeGeneres asked her to not dress 'Sexy' on the red carpet

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche's relationship was the talk of the town after Ellen came out as a lesbian in 1997. In an interview with Barbara Walters, Heche had spoken about the first time she had seen Ellen and was smitten by her. She thought of Ellen as "the most ravishing woman". She said that the daytime talk show host was "radiating".

She continued saying that at a certain point in someone's life a person "radiate(s) energy and glows of fabulousness", and Ellen DeGeneres was that for her. The two ended their relationship in August 2000 after almost three years of being in a happy relationship. Since then Anne has been in two other relationships.

In 2001, she got into a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres' cameraman from her comedy tour, Coleman "Coley" Laffoon. Soon, the two got married and had a son together, Homer, born in March 2002. After being married for six years, Anne Heche and Coleman Laffoon filed for divorce on February 2, 2007, which was finalised on March 4, 2009.

Reportedly, the actor left her husband for Revenge actor James Tupper. They too had a son together, Atlas Heche Tupper, who was born in March 2009. They ended their relationship in 2018.