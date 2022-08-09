Anne Heche's Condition ‘extreme Critical’ After Car Crash, Rep Confirms Actor In 'coma'

Quantico star Anne Heche, who recently met with a fiery car crash that left her with severe burns, is in a coma. A representative of the actor issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly explaining how the actor is in a ‘coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.’ Heche was hospitalised on Friday after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles and sparking a fire.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash took place when a car traveling at high speed, later identified as Heche's vehicle, struck a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood. Both Heche's car and the residence became engulfed in flames, which according to the Los Angeles Fire Department required a total of 59 firefighters to put out.

Anne Heche's condition critical after car crash

Soon after the tragic incident, the actor was rushed to the hospital, where she was given medical aid and now the star is fighting for her life. While giving an update on the actor’s life, her rep told EW,

“At this time she is in extremely critical condition; she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Earlier, a representative of Heche had said that the actress was in "stable condition." "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added. The accident is currently under investigation. Jeff Lee, a public information officer for the LAPD, told EW on Saturday that the crash was being "investigated as a single-vehicle traffic collision."

According to a TMZ report, witnesses first saw Heche's car crash into the garage of a different apartment complex nearby. The resident even tried to pull her out of the car, but she refrained and drove away before the big crash took place.

Meanwhile, Anne Heche is popularly known for the TV show Another World, for which she also bagged a Daytime Emmy Award. Anne has appeared in projects like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights, and Wag the Dog among others.

