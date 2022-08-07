Anne Heche's Condition 'stable' After Suffering Severe Burns In LA Car Crash, Rep Reveals

Another World star Anne Heche is in a "stable condition" following her fiery car crash which left the actor with severe burns, her rep has confirmed. Heche suffered injuries recently as the blue Mini Cooper she was driving rammed into a house which ignited a "heavy fire". According to ET, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the vehicle got engulfed in flames, and its driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Talking to ET, Anne's rep mentioned that while the 53-year-old is in "stable condition," she has suffered burns from the crash. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep added. The accident is currently under investigation.

Heche's fans and close acquaintances also poured wishes for the actor on social media, hoping that she pulls through. Actor James Tupper, who was previously in a relationship with Heche and also shares a 13-year-old son with her, took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for the "lovely woman". Sharing a picture of the actor and their child, James wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche...we love you."

Actor Thomas Jane, who once dated Anne also spoke to the Daily Mail following the crash, saying he was "devastated" by it. He added, "My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt."

The actor is known for the TV show Another World, for which she also bagged a Daytime Emmy Award. Anne has appeared in projects like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights and Wag the Dog among others.

Image: AP