'Another Round' Set For A Remake With Leonardo DiCaprio In The Lead

Another Round, also titled Druk in Danish, is a comedy-drama film starring Mads Mikkelsen in the lead role. Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the movie grabbed an Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. Following its critical acclaim, an English language remake is now in development.

Oscar Winner Another Round remake in deal with Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way

Deadline has reported that the rights to Another Round remake in English-language have been acquired after an auction. The movie will be developed as a potential star project for Leonardo DiCaprio and was won in a bid by his and Jennifer Davisson's Appian Way, Endeavor Content, and Brad Weston's Makeready. The film will be fully financed by the latter two studios.

Another Round was a highly anticipated project even before its win at the 93rd Academy Awards. The difference-maker to director Thomas Vinterberg here was the chance to see Leonardo DiCaprio in a new avatar as Martin, the vulnerable middle-aged man in existential crisis portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen. Several influencer companies were after the rights, including Studiocanal with The Picture Company and Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories, and Elizabeth Banks in a bid with Universal Pictures.

Another Round shows four teacher colleagues in midlife crisis who decide to experiment with raising their blood alcohol levels as a way to make life more interesting. While they initially are exacting about their levels, things progressively get out of hand for some of them. The film takes a European look at the consumption of alcohol that makes an English-language remake intriguing. Alcohol is not the evil element, it’s more about the choices made by the characters, what it does to them and their families and how to turn things around.

The upcoming remake will be produced by Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, and Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi for Makeready, and Endeavor Content. Appian Way’s Mike Hampton will oversee the project. They will quickly hire a writer. Thomas Vinterberg, who wrote the original movie with Tobias Lindholm under the title Druk, will be executive producer of the remake along with Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing.

Promo Image Source: StudiocanalUK YouTube and AP News