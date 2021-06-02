'Another Round' Star Mads Mikkelsen Groves To Kishore Kumar’s 'Pag Ghungroo' | Watch

It is always fun to watch Another Round actor Mads Mikkelsen's scintillating moves and one such video of the Danish actor has caught the attention of netizens on Twitter. Mads Mikkelsen dancing to the Bappi Lahiri-Kishore Kumar chartbuster Pag Ghungroo has left the fans rooting for the star while praising his grooving style.

Mads Mikkelsen's dance on Kishore Kumar's song sets Internet on fire

The mash-up was shared by a Twitter Sumit Purohit who praised the actor’s style of dancing and wrote, “Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better.” The a-minute Mads Mikkelsen’s mashup video is from the comedy-drama movie Another Round was edited and spoofed with popular Bollywood track Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera from the movie 1982 movie Namak Halaal. While the original song by Kishore Kumar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and the actor seemed to have done complete justice to the song with his moves. Since the time, Sumit shared the video, it has garnered over 10,000 views with many impressed by the perfect synchronisation of the music track with the movie scene.

Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VcbqJkWDHW — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) May 30, 2021

One of the users wrote, “ this is too good” to which Sumit replied, “There need to be more versions of Mads dancing.” Another user wrote, “Love it, had a go myself with a funky tune from an advert years ago.” A third user shared similar thoughts on the video and commented, “What an edit! Clapping hands sign Also ironic since the mood when this dance features in the film is so different.” Another wrote, “The mash-up I didn't expect but loved.”

This is too good! ❤️ — Prosit (@prosit_roy) May 31, 2021

There need to be more versions of Mads dancing 🙂 — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) May 31, 2021

Never expected that @theofficialmads can dance. I mean look at the flexibility. 😳



There should be another part of Step Up and I want see Mads dancing with @juliannehough @SummitEnt — 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗱 (@CallMeBhasad) May 31, 2021

The mash-up I didn't expect but loved 😂🙌 — Rahil Merchant (@NoEmptyPages) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently replaced Johnny Depp as the main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald. In the upcoming and untitled Fantastic Beasts sequel. Following Depp's dramatic exit from the franchise, not much has been disclosed about the upcoming film. However, according to multiple reports, news has broken that Newt and Grindelwald will be engaged in epic battle sequences against one another in Fantastic Beasts 3. Mikkelsen revealed some information about the upcoming film while speaking to USA Today. In the interview, Mads Mikkelsen disclosed that he was engaged in work for "three weeks straight" due to an on-screen battle with Eddie Redmayne for the upcoming movie's climax. Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to be released on July 15, 2022, and is expected to be one of five Harry Potter spinoff films in the prequel franchise.

IMAGE: SUMITPUROHIT/Twitter/AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.