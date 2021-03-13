Ansel Elgort Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Fault In Our Stars' Actor?

Actor Ansel Elgort has a huge fan following among the film audiences, part of which can also be accredited to him bagging the role of Augustus Waters in the much-acclaimed film The Fault in our Stars. The actor recently celebrated his 26th birthday on March 11, 2021. The actor is not an avid social media user, however, she goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on his social media handles. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Ansel Elgort. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s roles, movies, and personal life.
Ansel Elgort trivia quiz
What was the first movie Ansel acted in?
- Divergent
- The Fault in our Stars
- Twilight
- Carrie
What is the name of Ansel's character in the movie The Fault in our Stars?
- Tommy Ross
- Caleb Prior
- Gale Hawthorne
- Augustus Waters
What is the name of Ansel's character in the much-acclaimed film Carrie?
- Caleb Prior
- Tommy Ross
- Augustus Waters
- Gale Hawthorne
Which place was Ansel Elgort born?
- California
- New York
- Florida
- UK
What's was the name of Ansel Elgort's character in the film Divergent?
- Tommy Ross
- Caleb Prior
- Peeta Mellark
- Tobias Eaton
Apart from acting, what does Ansel Elgort do?
- Singing/Music producing
- Modelling
- Dancing
- Clothing designing
Which of the following films has Ansel Elgort starred in?
- The Muppets
- Spider-Man
- Divergent
- The Hunger Games
- Twilight
Which of the following female actors has Ansel acted alongside?
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Chloe Grace Moretz
- Amanda Bynes
- Lindsay Lohan
In how many films has the actor starred in?
Which one of the following is not a single by Ansel Elgort?
- Thinking of you
- Thief
- All I think about is you
- Supernova
How tall is Ansel Elgort?
What year was Ansel Elgort born in?
What can the actor do besides acting and singing?
- Play football
- Tennis
- Dance
- Do impressions
Ansel Elgort quiz answers:
- Carrie
- Augustus Waters
- Tommy Ross
- New York
- Caleb Prior
- Singing/Music producing
- Divergent
- Chloe Grace Moretz
- 6
- Thinking of you
- 6ft 3
- 1994
- Dance
