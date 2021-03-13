Ansel Elgort Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Fault In Our Stars' Actor?

Actor Ansel Elgort has a huge fan following among the film audiences, part of which can also be accredited to him bagging the role of Augustus Waters in the much-acclaimed film The Fault in our Stars. The actor recently celebrated his 26th birthday on March 11, 2021. The actor is not an avid social media user, however, she goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on his social media handles. Here is a trivia quiz related specifically to the actor and his life. Take this quiz if think you love to know about celebs and also a big fan of Ansel Elgort. Here is a quiz based on the actor’s roles, movies, and personal life.

Ansel Elgort trivia quiz

What was the first movie Ansel acted in?

Divergent

The Fault in our Stars

Twilight

Carrie

What is the name of Ansel's character in the movie The Fault in our Stars?

Tommy Ross

Caleb Prior

Gale Hawthorne

Augustus Waters

What is the name of Ansel's character in the much-acclaimed film Carrie?

Caleb Prior

Tommy Ross

Augustus Waters

Gale Hawthorne

Which place was Ansel Elgort born?

California

New York

Florida

UK

What's was the name of Ansel Elgort's character in the film Divergent?

Tommy Ross

Caleb Prior

Peeta Mellark

Tobias Eaton

Apart from acting, what does Ansel Elgort do?

Singing/Music producing

Modelling

Dancing

Clothing designing

Which of the following films has Ansel Elgort starred in?

The Muppets

Spider-Man

Divergent

The Hunger Games

Twilight

Which of the following female actors has Ansel acted alongside?

Jennifer Lawrence

Chloe Grace Moretz

Amanda Bynes

Lindsay Lohan

In how many films has the actor starred in?

6

8

4

5

Which one of the following is not a single by Ansel Elgort?

Thinking of you

Thief

All I think about is you

Supernova

How tall is Ansel Elgort?

6ft 3

6ft 8

5ft 2

5ft 4

What year was Ansel Elgort born in?

1992

1994

1996

1998

What can the actor do besides acting and singing?

Play football

Tennis

Dance

Do impressions

Ansel Elgort quiz answers: