Ansel Elgort's 'West Side Story' Co-stars React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Actors Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose, who were recently seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, weighed in on the sexual allegations against their co-star Ansel Elgort in June 2020. The latter plays the leading role of Tony in the musical adaptation while Zegler played his love interest, Maria, Moreno as Valentina and DeBose as Anita. The critically acclaimed film was released in December in the US and bagged numerous nominations and major awards.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rita Moreno believed that it would be 'horrendous' and 'wrong' to take sides on the said matter as she said, ''I think it would have been absolutely horrendous and wrong for anyone to take sides in that matter. It's not for me to make those judgments." On the other hand, Ariana DeBose shared her thoughts on the matter by saying, ''Nobody really knows what's going on in anyone's head. Only the people who were involved in that situation know what actually went down."

Rachel Zegler, 20, believed that many things have changed since they started filming the movie two and a half years ago resulting in a 'lot of awakening'. She said, ''We made a movie two and a half years ago, and a lot has gone on in the world since then. A lot has changed very publicly, and privately as well.'' The young actor also hoped that the people involved in the sensitive matter are 'OK' and they are 'respectfully' asked and given the opportunity to 'answer for themselves.'

Ansel Elgort sexual assault allegations

For the unversed, as per ANI, the 27-year-old actor, who has films like The Fault In Our Stars and Baby Driver to his credits, was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. A Twitter user named Gabby alleged in a tweet that the actor had sexually assaulted her when she was 17. The tweet has now been deleted.

Following the accusation, Ansel Elgort refuted the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post where he wrote, ''I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened.'' He continued, ''I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

