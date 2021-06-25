Ant Anstead Is Dating Renee Zellweger After Breakup With Christina Haack: Report

Ant Anstead finalised his divorce from Christina Haack on June 21, 2021. The couple share a son Hudson, 21 months and both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of him. Only three days after the divorce, it is now reported that Ant Anstead is dating Renee Zellweger. Read ahead to know more about Ant Anstead’s relationship.

Ant Anstead dating Renee Zellweger?

According to TMZ, the romance between Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead has blossomed and the two are dating. A source told them that Ant and Renee met earlier this month when they filmed an episode of his new Discovery+ show named Celebrity IOU Joyride. The source also said that after Ant and Renee filmed their episode, she returned to the set at some point to drop off some work boots for Ant.

About Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's divorce

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead began dating in October 2018 and got married on December 22, 2018, at their home in Newport Beach, California. Christina announced news of their split in September by posting a statement on her Instagram account, which is not available at the moment. According to People, the statement read, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." The official divorce was filed in November.

Christina recently spoke about the divorce and told the website that she has decided to share less about her personal life with fans. She is focusing on keeping her private life more private and being positive. She is focusing on herself, the kids and having fun.

On the other hand, Ant said that his divorce with Haack put into perspective what matters most in his life. He said that when his divorce went through, he packed up his clothes and moved. "I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]," Ant added. He didn’t need anything but his son and his health and suddenly, he had just an “overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

(IMAGE: CHRISTINA HAACK, ANT ANSTEAD, RENEE ZELLWEGER'S INSTAGRAM)

