Ant Anstead Pens Heartwarming Note For Daughter On International Women’s Day

Ant Anstead has a daughter and son with his first wife Louise. On the occasion of International Women's day, Ant Anstead took to Instagram to pour in a lovely wish for his daughter. He posted a set of pictures with her and penned a short heartwarming note in his caption. Take a look below.

International Women's day wish for Ant Anstead's daughter

In the post, Ant Anstead and Amelie were seen spending time outdoors, amidst nature. Ant was seen in a black t-shirt and grey shorts. He paired his look with sunglasses. On the other hand, his daughter, Amelie Anstead wore a black dress. In the picture, Ant was seen planting a kiss on Amelie’s head. In the caption, Ant wrote, “Happy international woman’s day! Part of a dads job is to help raise badass women! My Ammo @amelieanstead is one of the greatest ladies I know! Ammo I’m so proud of the lady you are! All heart and passion and so much more! May you always lift those women around you!” Amelie dropped a comment on her father's post that read, “Love you daddo” with a red heart emoji. Take a look at how fans and followers reacted to the post.

About Ant Anstead's family

Ant Anstead's daughter, Amelie lives in the U.K. with her brother Archie, and mom Louise Hebert. Apart from Amelie and Archie, Ant also shares son Hudson London, 18 months, with ex Christina Haack. Christina announced that she and Ant had split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage.

In an interview with People, Ant said that the divorce with Louise put him in "a very dark place," but that leaning on Amelie and Archie had been helping him get through it. Speaking of Amelie and Archie, he said that they are his best friends and added that the split was devastating for them. He said, "It was a very, very difficult FaceTime call," when he broke the news to them. "They loved Christina — they still do — and they really wanted us to work. I think every child just wants to see their parents happy." Ant shared that he has a routine of video calling them every single morning since he has been unable to see them in person due to the pandemic.

