Ant Anstead Reveals He Thought Partner And Oscar Winner Renée Zellweger Was British

Ant Anstead is one of the popular English artists who began dating the American actor, Renee Zellweger in June 2021 after being separated from his wife and the AmericanTV artist, Christina El Moussa. For The Love of Cars artist recently talked about his relationship with Zellweger and revealed how he didn’t know that she was not British until they met for the first time.

What became a Deam Crusher for Ant Anstead?

In the first episode of filming the new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which premiered Monday on Discovery+, Cristy Lee and Ant Anstead spend some time with the latter’s girlfriend, Renee Zellweger where he recalled how Renee spoke with a British accent even after the shoot of their movie. “Did you know that during the filming of Bridget Jones's Diary, Renee spoke with a British accent even when she wasn't on set? In fact, she kept it up until the wrap party!” Lee told Anstead. As the latter was born and brought up in the UK, he was shocked to hear this and replied, “Are you telling me that Bridget Jones — Renee Zellweger — isn't British? Stating further, Anstaed jokingly said, “You're like a dream crusher for me.”

As Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger began dating after they instantly got connected during the show, it was revealed that despite being an unlikely couple, they bonded over their common interest. The source stated, "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

As the duo made their first public appearance together on August 7, 2021, at a Gala Event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, California, it was revealed that they were getting "pretty serious" about each other and added that they were both busy with various projects and their careers while having a major attraction to each other.

As Renee Zellweger is also spending some quality time with Ant Anstead’s son Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, the publication mentioned that they were doing beach outings, going for ice cream and other child-friendly activities. It was further mentioned that they were spending most of their time together in Laguna Beach since Ant lives there, and they seem very happy.

IMAGE: ANT ANSTEAD INSTAGRAM/ AP