'Ant-Man 3' Actor Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Rejected 'X-Men' And 'Wonder Woman' Offers

Evangeline Lilly recently opened up about the renowned film offers she rejected before joining the cast of Ant-Man 3. The actor revealed that she received offers to appear in Joss Whedon's Wonder Woman and Hugh Jackman's X-Men, but she turned down both of the films as it did not seem interesting to her.

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Evangeline Lilly recalled the awkward situation when she was working with Jackman on the movie Real Steel in 2011. "[He] was like, Hey, so, the X-Men guys are asking me if I would approach you because they know that you won't talk to anybody, they knew I was working with you and were interested to know if it would ever interest you to do an X-Men thing," she said.

"If I am not impressed, you’ll know"

Lilly had turned down other significant superhero franchise roles before. The Lost actor previously disclosed that she also had a similarly unsuccessful discussion with Joss Whedon for the role of Wonder Woman.

Evangeline Lilly recounted, “I think my impression, coming away from it, was I had no desire and he could tell. It didn’t appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that like, jazzed me or made me think like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta do this'. Nothing clicked. Nothing felt good. I am way too authentic for my own good. I mean, it’s not good. If I am not impressed, you’ll know. And maybe you shouldn’t know sometimes.”

Since then, Evangeline Lilly has appeared in three superhero films: Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and the most recent Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which hit theatres on February 17, 2023. She was also seen in Avengers: Endgame.