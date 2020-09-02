Ant-Man 3 To Be "much Bigger, More Sprawling" Than The Last Two Films, Says Peyton Reed

Among the confirmed films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is Ant-Man 3. It will be directed by Peyton Reed, who has also helmed the previous two instalments, Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The filmmaker compared his upcoming film with the last two movies.

Ant-Man 3 to be bigger than the last two movies

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio, Peyton Reed was asked to give a piece of small information on what fans should expect from Ant-man 3. He answered the question saying that he thinks the third Ant-Man movie is going to be “a much bigger, more sprawling” film than the first two instalments. The filmmaker stated that it is going to have a “very, very different” visual template. Not revealing much, he noted that it is all he wants to say, for the time being.

Peyton Reed also gave an update on the production of Ant-Man 3. He noted that it has obviously been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like the rest of the MCU projects and several other movies around the world. The filmmaker said that they are working their way through the pandemic. He mentioned that there are some “really exciting things” in-store, none of which he can speak about, right now. Reed stated that it is the “Marvel way,” as keeping details about any forthcoming project has been a core policy of the studio.

Peyton Reed will be completing the Ant-Man trilogy in the MCU. He is among the very few directors who are getting to helm their own trilogy all by themselves. Reed will be joining James Gunn and Jon Watts; both are all set to direct the third instalments of Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, after helming the first two films.

Details about Ant-Man 3 plot are not revealed yet. The movie is far away from its release date and things have been under wraps. The production of the film is eyeing to begin in early 2021. The project is speculated to be in its early development stage. Ant-Man 3 is likely to release in theatres in 2022.

Ant-Man cast and more

Paul Rudd will reprise his character of Scott Lang / Ant-Man, in the upcoming untitled Ant-Man movie. Evangeline Lily will also return as Hope van Dyne / Wasp, along with Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Other casts and character details are not announced yet. The release date of the film is also not revealed yet, as major changes have occurred in the MCU release dates, following COVID-19 scares. It will be a part of phase five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

