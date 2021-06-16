'Ant Man 3' Star Jonathan Majors Is A Huge Marvel Fan; Says 'never Missed A Marvel Movie'

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors of the Lovecraft Country fame has been signed on by Marvel Studios for MCU Phase Four and is all set to appear in Ant-Man 3 titled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror. The actor recently revealed that though he was not a big Ant-Man fan, prior to becoming a part of the Ant-Man 3 cast, Jonathan had caught up with all the Marvel movies as he is a fan of the cinematic universe and has not missed even a single one.

Ant-Man 3 star Jonathan Majors says he's never missed a Marvel movie

In a recent interview with Variety Magazine, the actor shared that he has seen all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he got to watch all the Marvel movies in context. The actor shared that the most wonderful thing about his education timeline is that he watched the Marvel films, and to that end, the DC films, blow up.

The actor further recalled that one of his fondest memories was spending Sundays with his birth father and going to see Infinity War. He further talked about the larger MCU movies and how they related to his studies as an artist, comparing the epic scope of Marvel Studios' movies to Ancient Greek mythology. Taking about the same, Jonathan opined that according to him the superhero genre especially Marvel is Greek. He further continued saying that he sees rhythms and rhymes correlating in the Marvel Universe, Ant-Man included with Greek mythology in relation to the size of the superheroes and the movies, the things that the superheroes are dealing with and the idea of fate and fantasy and future and legacy.

Will Jonathan Majors be a part of Loki?

While Jonathan will be making his debut with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania into the MCU, there have been speculations that the actor could be appearing much sooner than that and will be making an appearance on Tom Hiddleston's Loki that is currently streaming on Disney+. On being asked about the same, Jonathan simply answered saying he has no idea what they are talking about.

About Ant-Man 3 release date

The character Ant-Man made its MCU debut in Ant-Man and is played by Paul Rudd. Ant-Man aka Scott Lang is a former criminal turned Avenger with a suit that can shrink down to an atomic level or enlarge to the size of a giant. While Paul Rudd will be reprising his role in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with Jonathan Majors as his nemesis, the Ant-Man 3 cast also includes Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton. Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is slated to release in theatres on February 17, 2023

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.