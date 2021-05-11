'Ant-Man And The Wasp': List Of Actors & Their Characters In This 2018 MCU Superhero Film

The superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp had released back in 2018 and marked the sequel to 2015's MCU film, Ant-Man. The blockbuster movie had director Peyton Reed at its helm and the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp was headlined by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles alongside several other actors in key roles. The American fantasy film also marked the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Read on to know about the Ant-Man and the Wasp cast in detail to know everything about all the Ant-Man and the Wasp characters.

Ant-Man and the Wasp cast and characters

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man

American actor, screenwriter & producer, Paul Rudd plays the lead role of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man in this 2018 film. Paul as Scott is shown to be a former criminal who obtains a suit that helps him grow or shrink in scale while also strengthens his power. Following the events that took place in Captain America: Civil War, wherein Scott escapes from the Raft prison and goes on to become an even bigger fugitive in this movie than its previous instalment.

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp

ABC's Lost star, Evangeline Lilly plays the female protagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp with her portrayal of Hope van Dyne, aka Wasp. Evangeline as Hope is the daughter of Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, the original Wasp and Ant-Man. She is shown to have received a similar suit and the Wasp mental from her beloved mother in this superhero film.

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, aka Ghost

Popular English actor, Hannah John-Kamen plays the role of the main antagonist in this Peyton Reed directorial as Ava Starr, aka Ghost. Hannah as Ava is shown to have the ability to phase through objects because of molecular instability. She is shown to be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp because her survival attempts clash with the protagonists' goals.

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

The two-time Academy Award-winning veteran actor Michael Douglas plays the role of Hank Pym in the MCU film. Michael as Hank is shown to be the original Ant-Man from the first instalment of the film and the father of Hope van Dyne. He essays the role of a physicist, entomologist, and a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

The Golden Globes Award-winning actor Michelle Pfeiffer plays the role of Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Michelle as Janet is shown to be the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne in this film. Her daughter dons Wasp's suit and carries on the superhero's duties after she gets lost in the quantum realm.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ANT-MAN AND THE WASP'S TRAILER

