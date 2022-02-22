'Ant-Man' Fame Evangeline Faces Backlash After Vaccine Comment; Fans Ask Her To Leave MCU

Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak to those protesting vaccine mandates in the country. She addressed him in a clip uploaded on the Instagram account of Bridge City News and wished to speak to him about the way in which her 'fellow Canadians' were being treated. She mentioned that those protesting would like to meet him and requested him to listen to them with a 'mind open'. Her comments have caused her to receive backlash online and MCU fans now want her to leave the universe.

Evangeline Lilly's comments

Several protests began in January 2022 in the Canadian capital of Ottawa as truckers protested the mandate that required them to be vaccinated if they were travelling from the United States to Canada. According to the video uploaded by Bridge City News via The Hollywood Reporter, she said,

“I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates. They have asked to meet with you, Prime Minister: medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens. Why won’t you sit with them? If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3 million protesters across the country, who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate. Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in.”

This is not the first time the actor is speaking about the vaccine mandates and earlier uploaded a post on Instagram. He penned down that she believes 'nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will' and received flack for her views. She wrote, "I was pro-choice before COVID and I am still pro-choice today."

Several MCU fans took to Twitter and urged the Marvel team to remove the actor from the universe. They wished she would be recast and a netizen also mentioned that Jennifer Garner should take her place.

I urge Kevin Feige to sit down with Jennifer Garner about playing the Wasp. — Pedro Barragan (@pedrobarraganjr) February 21, 2022

@MarvelStudios many fans won’t care if you off this Wasp variant in the first few minutes of Quantumania. — Ray Bullock (@RayBullock15) February 20, 2022

I wouldn't mind if they recast Evangeline Lilly



Just sayin — Elijah E 🎮 (@EnderEli1146) February 21, 2022

They should replace Evangeline Lilly as Wasp and not say anything or make a big deal about it. Maybe 90% of normies will not even notice. — Lon Harris (@Lons) February 21, 2022

Image: AP