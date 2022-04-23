'Ant-Man' Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals 'MeToo' Movement Inspired Her To 'have A Voice'

Evangeline Lilly is all set to reprise her role as Hope van Dyne, aka the Wasp, in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania. The upcoming film will mark the third instalment in the Ant-Man series starring Paul Rudd in the titular role. Evangeline Lilly made her MCU debut with the 2015 film Ant-Man and was further featured in Ant-Man And The Wasp in 2018. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. While details about the upcoming movie are currently under wraps, Evangeline Lilly recently opened up about her growth over the years and how the MeToo movement empowered her in voicing her opinions.

In a recent interview with Forbidden Planet TV, Evangeline Lilly opened up about her personal growth throughout her MCU journey. The actor revealed how she was able to voice her opinion during the third film. Lilly said, "What's great is what I can talk about is sort of the theme that we started on, which is my own personal growth. In that film, that was, I think, the first time where I really... probably because of some of the healing that's happened within me". Lilly further mentioned her healing was "partly fueled by the MeToo movement and the Time's Up movement." She gave the movements the credit for helping her feel empowered and "not to be afraid to use it and not to feel like I'm being obnoxious or difficult." "And what was really incredible was to, for the first time ever, really, really say I have an opinion," she added.

Evangeline Lilly opens up about raising her opinions confidently

Evangeline Lilly further shared how she wants to voice her opinions with confidence and clarity instead of brushing them under the carpet. She said, "I have a lot of opinions and I'd love to share them and I'd love to give you my thoughts on all of this. And to do it with confidence and to do it with clarity, instead of, before I even speak, already... brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine."

Evangeline Lilly further mentioned how she used to let go of her ideas by keeping them to herself and not sharing them with others. She revealed how she felt vulnerable when she would not share her thoughts without a precursor. She added, "It actually feels really unnerving because you’re making yourself vulnerable to somebody not liking it, without saying, ‘You might not like this and that’s okay.’ And that was really empowering for me to be heard and to have my ideas actually really, really well-received and valued and then to see them wind up in the final script."

