Anthony Boyle Joins The Cast Of Steven Spielberg's 'Masters Of The Air' With Tom Hanks

Anthony Boyle will be joining Steven Spielberg for the film Masters of the Air. The actor has previously worked in the famous Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in which he played the role of Malfoy. Further on, the actor will be accompanied by Tom Hanks as well who has been cast in the World War 2 drama film. Masters of the Air happens to be the continuation of the Band of Brother and The Pacific franchise. Earlier, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg helmed the projects and now a few new cast members will be joining the team as the film's narrative shifts further.

Anthony Boyle joins the cast of Steven Spielberg's Masters of the Air

According to news portal Variety, Anthony Boyle will be playing the role of Major Crosby in the film. Masters of the Air takes inspiration from the real-life events of World War 2 when American bombers took the war straight to Hitler. Along with Anthony Boyle, Callum Turner and Austin Butler will also be joining the cast of Masters of the Air in pivotal roles. Masters of the Air takes nuances and inspiration from the book by the same name by Donald L Miller. The series will follow the true story of bombers who reached Hitler's doorstep to bring him to his knees during the end of World War 2.

The series has been set up on a high scale with co-producers John Orloff and Graham Yost writing the script. Previously, the duo has worked in Band of Brothers and thus fans are excited about the upcoming series. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks both will also be producing the series. Masters of the Air will only be the next World War 2 film done by Tom Hanks as he has starred in many war films in the past.

For Apple specifically, the actor will be doing a war film yet again after his work on Greyhound. Project Greyhound was written and produced by Tom Hanks himself in which he played the lead role. Besides that, Anthony Boyle was recently praised for his most recent work with the HBO Mini-series The Plot Against America. Further on, he reprised his role for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the Broadway production in 2018. He was praised for his performance in the show and garnered tremendous positive reviews from fans as well as critics, according to the news portal mentioned above.