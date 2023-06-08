Anthony Hopkins Speaks Out Against Use Of Green Screen In MCU: It's Pointless Acting

Anthony Hopkins came down heavily on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and joined the list of celebrities who criticised the superhero genre of films. Academy Award winning actor Hopikns featured in the first Thor (2011) film as Odin. He reprised his role again in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017). The character was killed off in Thor threequel.

Hopkins went on to say that featuring in MCU films was "pointless acting". He also criticised how the green screen has taken over the filmmaking process in such VFX heavy movies. Hopkins shared his opinion for a larger piece on how MCU as a whole has "swallowed" Hollywood. The new comments have to be considered in the light of his previous statement in which he credited Thor for keeping him out of retirement, which he was mulling over when the role of Odin first came his way.

Anthony Hopkins comes down heavily on MCU films

(Odin featured in three Thor films | Image: Twitter)

About his look and performance as Odin in MCU, Anthony Hopkins said "They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting."

Chris Hemsworth on Thor 4 criticism

(Thor 4 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar | Image: Thor Movie/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth, who has been an integral part of the MCU and has essayed the role of Thor in the movies since 2011 and became widely popular, also spoke up about getting bored of playing the character early on. He also pointed out how he received bad reviews about the VFX in Thor 4. The Extraction star said, "I love the fact that I've been able to do something fairly different throughout the process. Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel."

He told the magazine he was open to returning to Thor, "seeing what they have to offer creatively, if there is something new" for the character. "But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while," the Australian actor said.