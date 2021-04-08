Anthony Hopkins To Star In Upcoming Indie Movie Titled 'Where Are You'

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins is set to lead the cast of the upcoming indie feature film Where Are You. The movie will also feature Anthony Hopkins' Westworld co-star Angela Sarafyan. Where Are You cast also includes actors Camille Rowe, Madeline Brewer, Mickey Sumner and Ray Nicholson in supporting roles. Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti will co-direct the film from a screenplay they wrote with Matt Handy, as per a PTI report.

Anthony Hopkins to star in an upcoming indie movie

Anthony Hopkin's Where Are You follows the story of a photographer who experiences an artistic decline and starts taking his aggressions out on his artist girlfriend. When she cryptically disappears, he enters his subconscious, descending down a spiral of mystery and madness on his search for her, as well as himself. The project will be produced by Marcella and Dante Spinotti, Kyle Stroud, Rocco Bovo and Heather Kritzer. Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie will be serving as executive producers for the film.

Recently, Anthony Hopkins featured in filmmaker Florian Zeller's drama The Father, which earned him his sixth Oscar nomination. Over the years, has bagged several awards from the Academy Awards to Golden Globe Awards. Anthony Hopkins has also won five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and two awards for his performance in The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case in 1976 and for his performance in the 1981 film The Bunker.

Anthony Hopkins is an actor, composer, director, and film producer. Back in 1993, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his service in the arts and also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. He began his career in the entertainment world with a TV series The Man in Room 17. In the 1970s, he began appearing in movies like The Lion In Winter, Hamlet, Young Winston and Audrey Rose. Some of the best Anthony Hopkins movies include Red Dragon, Hannibal, The Rite, The Wolfman and Fracture amongst others. Next, he will be seen in an upcoming American thriller The Virtuoso, directed by Nick Stagliano. The film stars Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, along with Anthony Hopkins.

(Image Source: Anthony Hopkins/Instagram)