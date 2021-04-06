Anthony Mackie Explains Why Sam Wilson Is Not The New 'Captain America'; Read

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. At the start of the show, Anthony Mackie who stars as Sam Wilson, hands over the shield to the government, that was given to him by Steve Rogers. At the end of the episode, it was passed on to John Walker, making him the new Captain America. Fans have been asking questions on why Sam did not take up the mantle himself. Now, Mackie has provided an answer.

Anthony Mackie explains why Sam Wilson isn’t the new Captain America

In a recent interview with MTV Asia, Anthony Mackie was asked why Sam Wilson feels conflicted over Steve Rogers being adamant he wields the shield. He replied that it is because the shield belongs to Steve, and Sam got into the 'superhero stuff' because of his relationship with Steve. The actor explained that Sam was not waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become the new Captain America. He said that the whole goal and idea he had were to save the world with Steve.

Anthony Mackie stated that the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black Man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally “enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted” many people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with. The character could take on the shield at the end of the series, but it currently resides with John Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier cast also have Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Daniel Bruhl, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Georges St-Pierra, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chain, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The plot focuses on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they team up in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they battle the anarchist group, the Flag-Smashers. The finale is speculated to decide who will honour the shield left by Captain America.

