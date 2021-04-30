Anthony Mackie Opens Up On Becoming The First Black 'Captain America': Read

Anthony Mackie has gained a lot of popularity among the masses for his portrayal of Sam Wilson a.k.a. Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in several Marvel films in the past, he had recently starred the new miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw him reprising his role. It has been recently announced that Mackie’s character would now be made Captain America in the future Marvel ventures. The actor recently made an appearance in The Daily Show and briefly opened up about becoming the first ‘Black Captain America’.

Anthony Mackie on becoming the first Black Captain America’

Falcon and the Winter Soldier had recently premiered on Disney+ and has gained a wide viewership within a short span of time. The finale of the series shows that the responsibility of Captain America gets passed on to Sam Wilson, who takes up the role after a brief hesitation. This transition has made Anthony Mackie the first ‘Black Captain America’ in the history of MCU. The actor talked about how it has taken a “group of people” to create a new venture with the popular character of Marvel comics.

He said that people who have worked on this project are from “different perspectives and different backgrounds” to create an original story of the character and not make it look “fictitious” when it arrives on screen. He also gave the credits of his character Sam Wilson’s transition to a new role to screenwriter Malcolm Spellman. He also touched on the issue of racism that is faced by African American men and called it a “turbulent” relationship with America. Mackie said that this transition would create a lot of impact on the younger generation in their country.

Anthony Mackie had first made an appearance as Sam Wilson in the second instalment of Captain America. He reprised his character in the films that follow, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and in Avengers: Endgame as well. The actor has also starred in other popular films such as Point Blank, The Banker, The Hate U Give and many others.

Promo image courtesy: Falcon and the Winter Soldier Instagram