Anthony Mackie Reveals What He Loved Most About Marvel Co-star Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie and late Chadwick Boseman worked together in a few Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. The former has now become the new Captain America, while the latter played Black Panther. Now, Mackie, who knew Boseman for a long time, revealed the things he loved about the late actor.

Antony Mackie shares what he loved the most about Chadwick Boseman

In an interview with Hot 97, Anthony Mackie talked about the late Chadwick Boseman and praised his craft. He said that one thing he loves about Boseman is he did it the right way. The actor explained that Chadwick studied his craft, went to school, and learned what it meant to be a thespian, but not only a thespian, but also a performer of his arts. He studied theatre, film, classics, as well as contemporary.

Anthony Mackie stated that it is why Chadwick Boseman could play Thurgood Marshall as well as Black Panther, and also a football player in a movie with Kevin Costner. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star noted that it is why Boseman could play Levy in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom because he had the experience of knowing who his character August Wilson was.

Anthony Mackie and Chadwick Boseman appeared together for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. While the former was on Team Cap as the Falcon, the latter was on Team Iron Man as Black Panther. The two then worked on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Both earned praises for their performances as Sam Wilson and T'Challa.

Now, Sam Wilson has become the new Captain America in the MCU, following the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ Hotstar. Anthony Mackie is expected to reprise the role in an upcoming fourth solo Captain America movie. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy as they have retired T'Challa from the MCU. The actor will not be recast in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is scheduled to release in July 2022.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER AND CHADWICKBOSEMAN INSTAGRAM

