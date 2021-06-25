Anthony Mackie Shares Update About His Character’s Future In MCU; Find Out Details

Marvel Fans are quite curious to see what happens next with Anthony Mackie’s character as the new Captain America. They want to know more about the character especially after he made an appearance in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor recently opened up about what his plans are for the future of his character Sam Wilson, in a recent interview with Deadline.

Anthony Mackie shares update about his character’s future, find out details

The actor reprised his role of Sam Wilson aka Falcon in the finale of the recent Disney+ limited series. It is quite evident that he will be seen in the upcoming flick Captain America 4, which is based on a script co-written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, the former was also the showrunner and staff writer for the show. Although, when asked about the development on the movie, Anthony didn’t share many details.

Mackie recently was a guest on Deadline's The Actor's Side with Pete Hammond, where he shifted the conversation from Captain America 4 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He said, “I don't know, I don't know. Literally, the show came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party, like, with everybody. And that was it”. He further added, “Like I haven't heard from anybody since, so I mean, [Marvel Studios] have a million things going on”.

The actor further revealed, “I know the prep for Black Panther 2 is driving everybody ragged, so I don't know. I'm interested to see where it's going”. Fans of the cinematic universe are eagerly looking forward to the release of Black Panther 2, as they want to see how filmmaker Ryan Coogler will proceed with the story of T’Challa after, actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing in 2020. According to Pinkvilla, it was earlier announced that there won’t be a recasting for the late actor’s role or any use of CGI, in the sequel.

Mackie made his first appearance as the Falcon back in 2014, with the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Following this, he also appeared in Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Apart from this, his recent movie appearance was in The Woman in the Window, in 2021.

Image: Anthony Mackie/Instagram

