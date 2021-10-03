Anthony Ramos Admits He Didn't Have A License Before 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts'

Hollywood actor Anthony Ramos, recently, sat down for an interview for Spout podcast. During his conversation, the actor revealed that he got behind the wheel for the first time while shooting Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

During his conversation on the Spout podcast, Anthony Ramos admitted that he did not have a driver's license before he was roped in to star in the Transformers' franchise's seventh instalment. Speaking to the host Tamara Dhia, the emmy-nominated star said, "My director is like, 'The car, we need you to drive it.'" He continued, "I had like a two week-window to try and book a road test and pass."

The actor further explained that growing up in New York City, there is not much of a reason to get a license. He said, "I mean, I never need it." He added, "Then later on, Uber came. I was like, 'Whoa, what is this? You can get a phone and call a stranger, come and roll up to your crib."

Ramos and his longtime friend, Dominique Fishback star in the movie as archaeologists in the 1994 Brooklyn, who find themselves caught up in an ancient conflict between the three factions of Transformers. Speaking about the same, the actor said, "Today's my first day with Dominique on set and we've been friends for like six years, and she's from Brooklyn, and I'm from Brooklyn. And it's like a thing where you from New York and you're doing movies or TV or whatever, film, theater - you find each other, you know."

Focused on Optimus Prime, the film is a sequel to the 2018's original drama, Bumblebee. The film featured Hailee Steinfeild in the lead role. The live-action film series is based on the 80s Hasbro franchise began with 2007's Transformers that starred Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. According to the news agency, ANI, Ramos was reportedly to be in final talks for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in the month of April. The film went on floors in June and was shot in Los Angeles, New York and Peru.

