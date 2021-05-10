Anthony Ramos Reveals Challenges Of Becoming First Puerto Rican Superhero

The Transformers film franchise has gotten itself a new hero. American actor and singer Anthony Ramos has been roped in to play the male lead in two of the upcoming Transformers’ instalments. In an interview with Collider, the actor has revealed the struggle he faced before he became the first Puerto Rican superhero of the franchise.

Anthony Ramos on being the first Puerto Rican superhero

In the interview, he said that he has a conversation with himself before he confirms any project. He also said that it is hard for him in the field he is working in because he is a Puerto Rican and comes from ‘the hood’. He further elaborated that background makes him challenge himself and prove to the world that he can do a lot of things. Anthony Ramos also went on to say that he always had said to his agents that he wanted to be the first Puerto Rican superhero. And now that he has landed the films, he says that it feels like a ‘blessing’.

Transformer movies

The first of this sci-fi action film released in 2007. It was followed by four more instalments titled Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction, and The Last Knight. A spin-off was also made on one of the transformer robots titled Bumblebee. The movies are based on the Japanese Transformers toy company. The plot of the films mainly revolves around fights fought by living robots who are divided into two groups Autobots and the Decepticons. These robots can transform themselves into vehicles or even animals to ease their mobility. The first five films of this franchise are directed by Michael Bay.

Anthony Ramos' movies

The 29-year-old actor has his acting roots tracing back to his theatre days. He has played parts in notable plays like Hamilton and In the Heights. He ventured into mainstream cinema with the 2016 film White Girl. He then went on to star in Monsters and Men, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Honest Thief. Apart from the Transformer movies, Anthony will next be seen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama film Distant. It also stars Naomi Scott and Kristofer Hivju. The movie tells the story of an asteroid miner who crashlands on an alien planet.

