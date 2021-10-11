Anthony Russo Reveals How 'Captain America' Helped Get Them The 'Spider-Man' IP

Ever since Hollywood actor Tom Holland made his appearance on the silver screen with his iconic Marvel-Sony's costume of Spider-Man, the franchise has only risen in popularity. Holland has grabbed everyone's eyeballs and is now a star the world looks after as he gears up for his upcoming Spidey film titled Spider-Man- No Way Home. The film will be hitting the cinemas in the month of December this year. However, did you know not everyone in the behind-the-scenes was not really sure of casting the actor?

Anthony Russo reveals how they got the Spider-Man IP from Sony

Tom Holland for the first time donned a Spider-Man costume in Joe Russo and Anthony Russo's hit MCU flick, Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the actor went on to make several appearances and two stand-alone films as the web-slinging superhero for the two big studios. However, as per a report by GQ, not everyone amongst the filmmakers of the superhero film was truly impressed to bring him on board.

According to the outlet, the Russo brothers were quite adamant about bringing Holland to the MCU and the post-Spider-Man films. Joe Russo revealed that they talked with MCU's president Kevin Feige about Tom Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony… "and they were like, ‘Let’s think about it for a minute.’ We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought (Holland) back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio that owns this IP." He added that this came down to a fight, but Sony just kept dragging their feet.

Russo added that they have a 'great relationship' with Kevin. He said, that Captain America: Winter Soldier was a big hit, doubling the box office from the previous film. Russo then revealed that this caught Sony's interest and said, ‘OK, so you guys have the Midas touch, here’s our [Spider-Man] IP.’ Despite getting the IP, Russo mentioned that Sony was reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line.

Anthony Russo said that since it was the first time Spider-Man had been cast as an actual teenager, 'there was a distinct nervousness of casting a kid.' Joe said that there is a universe where Holland is the 'last great film star coming in underneath the wire of disruption.' Thus, he added that it takes a 'perfect storm of events to create a star: talent, timing, marketplace.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland