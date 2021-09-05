Anti-vaxxer Miles Teller Conctracts COVID During 'The Offer' Shooting; Production Halts

Hollywood actor Miles Teller, whose anti-vaxxer sentiment recently made headlines, has now tested positive for COVID. According to Fox News, a source revealed that the actor, who is currently filming The Offer, a series spinoff of The Godfather did not even get a test done, bringing the virus to the whole set and further causing a halt in production. The source revealed that the production was shut down on August 29 after a 'crew member' tested positive, adding that it was none other than the Whiplash star.

Miles Teller tests positive for COVID

The Paramount Television Studios' representative confirmed the news." Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely", it said. However, the rumours were refuted by the star's publicist Lauren Hozempa, who told an outlet that their facts were incorrect, without delving into details.

The Paramount+miniseries will star Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, the producer behind the 1972 mob film. The 10 episode long series also has Teller onboard as a producer and will star Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler in pivotal roles. It will depict the development and production of the 1972 gangster trailblazing film The Godfather. The series does not have a premiere date yet, amid several productions halts.

The Godfather is an iconic film in the history of Hollywood, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, taking its adaptation from Mario Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name. The movie has been followed by two sequels, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. The series has garnered many accolades, winning 9 out of 28 total Academy Award nominations.

The Divergent actor has taken over Armie Hammer's role as Ruddy in The Offer, who walked out earlier after sexual misconduct accusations. Apart from the miniseries, Teller will also star with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, whose release has also been pushed to next year due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

Apart from The Offer, the COVID pandemic, with its raging concerns has led to a shut down of various other productions as crew members tested positive for the virus. These include HBO's Westworld and FX's American Horror Story among others.

(IMAGE- AP)