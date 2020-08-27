Antonio Banderas Sends His Thoughts To The ‘not Fortunate’ Ones After Defeating COVID-19

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas recently announced that he has been cured of COVID-19 post three weeks of self-quarantining himself in a strict manner. He was tested positive on his 60th birthday, on August 10, 2020. Announcing the same, the actor sent his thoughts and prayers for the people who were not as fortunate as him.

Antonio Banderas gets cured of COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle, Antonio wrote in Spanish that after 21 days of disciplinary confinement, he can state that has now overcome the COVID-19 infection. He wrote further that he is now cured of coronavirus. The Mask Of Zorro actor then went on to share his thoughts and prayers for the people who were not as fortunate as him to be able to survive the novel coronavirus and who had to survive more than him. Antonio also sent his strength to those who are still in the middle of battling COVID-19. Take a look at his tweet.

Después de 21 días de disciplinado confinamiento, puedo decir que he superado la infección por Covid 19. Estoy curado. Va mi pensamiento para aquellos que no lo consiguieron y para los que lo han pasado peor que yo. Ánimo para todos los que están en mitad de la lucha. #Covid pic.twitter.com/IvCtOhjCSF — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

Earlier while announcing about him being tested positive for the virus, the actor had taken to Twitter and revealed that his birthday plans had to be cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Once Upon A Time In Mexico actor had written in Spanish that he wanted to publicly share with his fans his current condition. He had added that his 60th birthday, will be spent in quarantine as he tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. The actor had also shared an image of his message in his tweet. The actor had also assured his fans that he was feeling okay.

However, he stated that he was feeling more tired than he usually does. He also told his fans that he was confident that he would make a full recovery within a few day's time. Fans had immediately flooded the comments section with good wishes for the actor. They had also wished him a quick recovery and asked him to enjoy his 60th birthday despite the quarantine. Take a look at the tweet which was shared by the actor.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

The actor is most renowned for playing the role of Zorro in The Mask of Zorro series. He was also the voice for the Shrek franchise's iconic character, Puss in Boots. Other popular films to feature the actor include Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, Assassins, and Evita.

