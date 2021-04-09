Anusha Dandekar Shares Quote On 'first Love' After Opening Up On Her Break-up

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar who was in a relationship for several years with Love School co-host Karan Kundrra has finally opened up on her breakup. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a quote on 'First Love'. The quote that was originally written by R.M Drake reads, "Your first love should always be yourself. Remember this." Check out Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story.

Anusha Dandekar's post about first love

(Image Courtesy: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram story)

Earlier, Anusha shared a picture of herself sitting on the bed with different kinds of snacks. She is wearing a yellow and white knitted sweater and in the caption, she talks about the lockdown. It reads, "If you’re going to lock me down, let me be locked with the things I love...". Check it out.

In one of her Instagram Question and Answer sessions, her fan asked her how she had dealt with her breakup stating that she could understand that it must have been a really trying time in her life that made her hit rock bottom. Anusha Dandekar replied saying, “You know, I wasn't torn from the inside, I was more shocked & disappointed in what I had accepted all these years. When I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on ...how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose... I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense."

Image Courtesy: Anusha Dandekar's IG Story

Anusha Dandekar's break-up

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra made their relationship official when they posted pictures on Instagram six year ago. While they worked together and fell in love, there were rumours making rounds that the couple split up and later Anusha posted a quote and hinted at their breakup.

In the caption of the post, she wrote about the show Love School and how everything that she talked about on the show came from her heart and it was genuine. She further wrote that she is a human and that she has lost herself and some of her self respect. She continued by saying that she was waiting for an apology that never came. Concluding, she gave a piece of advice to her fans and wrote, "My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don't let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love, we think we deserve." Check out the post.

Promo Image Source: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.