Appalled & Embarrassed: Billie Eilish Apologizes For Using Anti-Asian Slur In Old Video

Singer Billie Eilish apologized after an old video of using an anti-Asian slur resurfaced online. Previously, in a compilation video published last week on TikTok, Billie Eilish was seen mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator's 2011 song Fish as well as imitating various accents. Billie took to her Instagram story to address this matter and issue an apology.

Billie Eilish issues an apology for using an anti-Asian slur

Billie Eilish took to her Instagram account to address a matter regarding the video where she was seen imitating various accents.

She wrote, “I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not," her post began. "There's a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."

Billie then went on to say that this song was the only time she heard the word and was never used around her in her family. She added, “Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry. She then went on to talk about the compilation video and said, “The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family," Eilish said. "It is absolutely gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST. Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life.”

Furthermore, Billie said, “Regardless of how it was interpreted I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. Billie then talked about her beliefs and added, “I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity, and equality," the 19-year-old said. "We all need to continue having conversations, listening, and learning. I hear you and I love you." Take a look at her Instagram story below.

IMAGE: BILLIE EILISH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.