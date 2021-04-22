Apple Sets 'Number One On The Call Sheet' 2 Docufilms Produced By Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart

Apple Original Films is expanding its award-winning documentary slate. Apple TV+ have announced two documentary features, Number One on the Call Sheet, from Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan. It will celebrate Black achievement in the film industry, and explore what it takes for actors of color to find success in Hollywood.

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood celebrates Black achievement in the film industry and what it takes for Black women actors to find success in Hollywood. The film is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett and Academy Award winner Halle Berry and directed by Shola Lynch (Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed, Free Angela and All Political Prisoners). It explores and highlights the groundbreaking work of Black women actors of the past who paved the way for Bassett, Berry and so many more.

The second movie, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, will be directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin (Marshall, The Black Godfather). The film depicts the experiences of Black male actors of the past who paved the way for Foxx, Hart, and others. Number One on the Call Sheet is produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan. Hart produces through his HartBeat Productions and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate. Reginald Hudlin and Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producers across both films.

The two new movies will debut worldwide on Apple TV+ alongside award-winning Apple Original documentaries and films. It includes Boys State, which grabbed two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated Beastie Boys Story; and NAACP Image Award-nominated film The Banker. Apple will also soon release highly anticipated original films such as Emancipation, from director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Academy Award nominee Will Smith; and Swan Song, a genre-bending film featuring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris.

Promo Image Source: iamjamiefoxx and kevinhart4real Instagram

