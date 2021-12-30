April Ashley Dies At 86; Actor Was First Britons Who Underwent Gender Reassignment Surgery

Model, actor and transgender activist April Ashley has died at the age of 86 and fans have been mourning over the same. Ashley was one of the first Britons to undergo gender assignment surgery. In 2012, the model was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after recognition of her campaigning work for the transgender community.

April Ashley dies at 86

Ashley was born to a working-class family in Liverpool in 1935 and joined the merchant navy as a teenager. The founder of Lesbian Visibility Week has condoled Ashley's demise and tweeted, "So sorry to hear the news on the passing of April Ashley - When April won a Lifetime Achievement award at our European Diversity Awards she received the biggest and so well deserved of standing ovations a true Role model for so man- #TransRightsAreHumanRights."

Museum of Liverpool has also tweeted from its Twitter handle, stating, "We’re truly sad to hear about the recent loss of April Ashley MBE, a trailblazing transgender activist, model, actress and local LGBT+ icon. It was an honour to tell April’s story. Our thoughts are with April’s family, friends and those touched by her legacy."

Expressing grief over the death of April Ashley, the world’s first trans newsreader, India Willoughby tweeted, "Sad to hear April Ashley has died. Brave and beautiful. A true trans heroine. Vogue model and actress. My career was ruined when outed by a Sunday newspaper. One of the first Brits to change sex. Rest in peace April #AprilAshley."

A brief history of Ashley's struggles

Ashley became the second Briton to undergo male to female transition surgery in 1960. She had the operation in Casablanca, Morocco and expressed happiness after the procedure. After the Sunday People discovered her as transgender, April's career was abruptly cut short in 1961. In 1963, April Ashley married aristocrat Arthur Cameron Corbett in Gibraltar. In 1970, their divorce marked a ruling as the judge stated that it was not possible to legally change sex, terming the marriage as invalid. Soon after that, Ashley immigrated to the US West coast and later returned to Britain in 2005 when she was legally recognised as female.

Image: Instgram/@paulogrady