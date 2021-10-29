'Aquaman 2': Amber Heard Shares First Look Of Mera From Upcoming DCEU Movie

Fans have been highly anticipating the upcoming sequel of Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. During the DC FanDome 2021, new footage from the upcoming movie was unveiled giving fans a glimpse at Aquaman 2. Amber Heard, who plays the role of Mera, took to her Instagram and shared her look from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Amber Heard shares first look of Mera

Amber Heard is all set to reprise as princess of Xebel, Mera, in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard and the production team of Aquaman have been facing backlash from Johnny Depp who demanded Heard to be removed from the movie after he was removed from the Fantastic Beast franchise. However, the makers of the film stated that they would not be replacing Heard in the movie.

Meanwhile, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her character from Aquaman 2. Heard was seen sporting fiery red hair like in the previous movie and wrote, "Red-dy," in her caption as she shared the photo.

During the DC FanDome 2021 event, a new clip of Aquaman 2 was released, showcasing the various moments from the making of the movie, including Jason Momoa's first day on the set. "I'm very proud of the sequel because it tackles a lot of issues, environmentally. Stakes are higher and I'm just excited to have a big partner in James (Wan)," the 42-year-old actor said in the video. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also mark the return of Patrick Wilson back as Orm Marius as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta.

James Wan who directed the previous movie will be returning for Aquaman 2 and in an interview with Total Film, opened up about the upcoming movie. He said, "The first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that's partly because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

Image: Instagram/@aquamanmovie