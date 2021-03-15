'Aquaman 2' Cast To Start Shooting This Summer With A Mysterious Work Title

James Wan’s directorial Aquaman was one of the biggest yet most unexpected hit movies. The DC universe movie starring the Justice League superhero Aquaman grossed over $1 billion at the box office globally. The sequel of the movie starring Jason Momoa of the Game of Thrones fame was quickly announced to release by the end of 2022.

Shooting of Aquaman 2 to being in summer

As 2022 is not that far ahead, the makers of the film have decided to quickly begin the shooting of the sequel. According to a report by Discussing Film, the shooting for Aquaman 2 will start this summer around June in the UK with a working title Necrus. Although working titles usually have little or nothing to do with the actual story of the film, if the working title is actually Necrus, the word in the DC universe means underwater world just like Atlantis.

Necrus is an underwater city that isn't stable and often exists for just a brief amount of time. It is not as famous as it's counterpart Atlantis. In the DC comics, there have often been fights mentioned between Necrus and Atlantis. Necrus is also known as 'The Black City' that is ruled by tyrant king Mongo and is completely militaristic.

Aquaman 2 cast

The sequel will star Jason Momoa returning to play the titular role of Arthur Curry aka superhero Aquaman. The film will also feature Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in pivotal roles. Amber Heard in Aquaman played the role of Princess Mera, a close ally and love interest of Aquaman. There were reports of the actor being fired from the sequel of Aquaman the reason being Amber Heard's case with ex Johnny Depp. However, according to Screen Rant, Amber is still very much a part of Aquaman 2 and has not been fired. The makers or the actors from the movie have not commented or given rest to the rumours yet. While the plot of the film has not yet been revealed, Aquaman 2's release date is set to be on December 16, 2022.

Amber Heard's Case

For the uninitiated Amber Heard is currently in the middle of a very public spat and legal battle with ex Johnny Depp. The former has accused Johnny of being physically abusive which was challenged by Johnny to be false accusations against him. Their case had been going on in court since 2017. However, in November 2020, the court came out with its' final verdict and Johnny Depp won the case against his ex-wife. According to Entertainment Daily, Amber Heard had in an interview revealed that the allegations she made against Johnny Depp have had a negative effect on her career as an actor.