Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Addresses Amber Heard's Claims About Her Role Getting Chopped

Aquaman 2 first trailer was out on Thursday. The latest DCU film, and the fourth DCU release this year, a lot is riding on the Jason Momoa starrer. Since The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Blue Beetle have turned out to be box office underperformers, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to mirror the performance of Aquaman (2018).

3 things you need to know:

James Wan returned to direct the follow-up of Aquaman.

The film will feature Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as the main villain.

Aquaman 2 was announced all the way back in January 2019.

James Wan responds to Amber Heard’s allegations

James Wan was in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. In one of the instances, he disputed a claim that Amber Heard had made back in 2022. During her defamation trial, she’d said that Warner Bros had limited her screen presence in the upcoming Aquaman movie. She even claimed that her action scenes were "taken away".

However, Wan told the outlet that Aquaman 2 was going to prioritise the relationship between Aquaman and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). He said, “The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

James Wan on if there will be Aquaman 3?

The Conjuring filmmaker was asked whether there will be a third installment of the successful franchise. He said that things have been placed in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom so that they could pave the way for another movie. However, he added there are no plans for the film as of yet, and he doesn’t know whether he’ll be directing it or not. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 20 worldwide.