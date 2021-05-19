'Aquaman 2' Lead Jason Momoa Has Also Co-written The First Draft Of The Sequel; Details

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the return of Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2 as its titular superhero/god of the seas. The first film, which was written and directed by James Wan, explored Arthur Curry's (Momoa) back story involving his unexplained abandonment on the part of his mother, Atlanta (Played by Nicole Kidman in the film) and his rise to the position of the king of the seas as he wielded the ancient and legendary trident held by the first king of Atlantis. But now, during a conversation with Drew Barrymore on her talk show, titled "The Drew Barrymore Show", it was revealed that the involvement of Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2 goes beyond that of an actor. He, in fact, had also co-written the first draft of the upcoming sequel, which will go on floors coming July.

The Drew Barrymore Show episode ft. Jason Momoa:

Jason Momoa on being co-author of Aquaman 2's first draft:

On the topic of the level of excitement that the leading Aquaman 2 cast member had with regards to the sequel, the actor, as soon as the above video crosses the 3 minute and 30-second mark, can be heard saying that, "And so we did the first treatment (of the script), and James [Wan] and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just getting a script and doing that.". While on the subject of the level of involvement the director of the film, James Wan, lets his actor have on the sets of his film, he can be heard saying that "You're 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers so that's exciting for me. And I'm excited to go over there.". Jason Momoa will begin filming for the movie in July this year.

Details regarding Aquaman 2 cast list:

Based on the information that is available thus far, Aquaman 2 will see the return of Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Patrick Wilson of The Conjuring film franchise fame will also be seen reprising his role as Aquaman's half-brother Orm aka Ocean Master. In the recent past, Amber Heard also put all the speculations surrounding her casting in Aquaman 2 to rest by posting a picture of herself, through which she has communicated that she's training herself for the upcoming film, which will see her step into the shoes of her DCEU character, Mera once again.

