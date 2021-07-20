'Aquaman 2' Star Amber Heard Joins Jason Momoa In The UK; Enjoys British Summer

As the cameras roll for the upcoming highly-awaited flick Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, its lead actors have also got on the film's sets. After Jason Momoa, Amber Heard has landed in London. The actor took to her official Twitter handle to update her fans about her recent location. Sharing a bright selfie picture, Amber penned a simple caption.

Aquaman star Amber Heard begins filming for the sequel in Brit country

British Summer Time 💋 pic.twitter.com/MmaMlDnmWf — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 19, 2021

In the picture, Amber Heard can be seen clicking the bright selfie with a pout. She kept her blonde hair open and wore minimal makeup. Enjoying the stunning morning, Heard called it, "British Summer Time" with a kissing face emoji. Many fans and followers rushed to compliment the Justice League actor. A fan called her 'most beautiful woman alive', while another one wrote, "It suits you so well! Enjoy gorgeous". A netizen commented, "You look stunning (as usual)" with a heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart.

most beautiful woman alive <3 — kay, ceo of evc (@emilyvaucamp) July 19, 2021

Can't wait until we see you back with red hair — 😈🖤Ares' weapon☠🖤 (@RaidersMera) July 19, 2021

It suits you so well! Enjoy gorgeous 😍❤ — Coralie (@CoraMelodie) July 19, 2021

You look stunning 😍❤️ (as usual 😌) — Amber Heard Italia Fans (@AmberHeardIT) July 19, 2021

Stunning 🥰💘 — 💕 Rachel (@istandwithamber) July 19, 2021

DC Comics' much-awaited upcoming installment of the Aquaman franchise has officially begun filming. Earlier, Jason Momoa took to his Instagram handle and revealed that he has arrived in London to film James Wan's upcoming superhero fantasy drama. In the video, Jason can be seen saying, "It is sunny out. It's amazing, and I'm going to start Aquaman 2 tomorrow". The actor also hinted at a hair colour change. He explained that this will also be his 'last day of the brown' as his ocean king character is "going to be a blond". He added, "Supposedly they (blondes) have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out".

Sharing the video, Jason Momoa captioned it as, 'London calling!… so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE ! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha j". Many celebrities and fans expressed their excitement for the sequel. Several of them wished the ocean king 'best of luck' for the filming.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is bankrolled by DC Films, The Safram Company, and Atomic Monster Productions. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is a sequel to 2018's release, Aquaman. Helmed by James Wan, the film also stars Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is slated for release in the month of December 2022.

