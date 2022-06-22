'Aquaman' Actor Amber Heard Has The 'world's Most Beautiful Face' As Per Science: Reports

Popular actor Amber Heard is well known for her roles in films like Aquaman, Zombieland, Pineapple Express and others. She was recently making headlines as she went head-to-head with her ex-husband Johnny Depp after he filed a defamation case against her.

The actor is, however, now in the news for a very different reason after some reports claim that she has the 'world’s most beautiful face' according to scientific research.

Amber Heard has the 'world’s most beautiful face' as per science

According to a report in The New York Times, scientific research has declared that she has the world’s most beautiful face as per the Golden Ratio.

The Golden Ratio is a formula of proportions that is used to determine the 'mathematically perfect visage' and was first used by ancient Greeks. If the proportions of any objects are closer to the 'Golden Ratio' (signified with Greek letter phi), they are considered perfectly balanced.

Dr. Julian De Silva, a British cosmetic surgeon shed light on the matter and mentioned that Amber's face is about '91.85% close to perfect'. He studied and analysed 12 points of the actor's face and measured her eyes, nose, lips and more to come to his conclusion. The report mentions that he used her picture from a red carpet of an event in 2016 and gave her a 92% score.

Speaking to US Weekly, he mentioned that the Golden Ratio or phi has been through to 'hold the secret for beauty.'

He stated that the ratios are available everywhere in nature and said, "The Greeks discovered that the ratio occurs everywhere in nature, and for thousands of years it has been thought to hold the secret formula of the world’s most beautiful faces. The phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret for beauty, but now with the computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women."

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict

After the trial came to an end, the jury announced a verdict favouring Depp as they declared Heard guilty of defaming her ex in the op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. The jury awarded Depp $10 Million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 Million in punitive damages.

Apart from this, Heard was also awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages.

Image: Instagram/@amberheard