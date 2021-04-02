Last Updated:

Aquaman Spinoff 'The Trench' And Ava DuVernay’s 'New Gods' Canceled By Warner Bros & DC

Aquaman spinoff film The Trench from James Wan and New Gods from Ava DuVernay will not move ahead decided Warner Bros. & DC. Read to know more details.

Aquaman Still

Trench in Aquaman and Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League


Warner Bros. Studios was developing several new projects for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It included The Trench, a spinoff of Aquaman film, and New Gods featuring popular villains. Now, it is revealed that both the project has been canceled by the makers.

WB & DC not moving forward with Aquaman feature spinoff 

According to Deadline, DC Films is no longer working on The Trench and New Gods projects. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald were penning the former movie which could have been helmed by James Wan. Ava DuVernay was attached as director to the latter film.

The Trench is shelved reportedly due to the busy schedule of James Wan with Aquaman 2. It was supposed to have a horror bent, based on the creatures that Aquaman battles. On the other hand, created by Jack Kirby, New Gods was stopped as the parameters of the project far exceeded a feature stand-alone structure.

Warner Bros. and DC Films provided an explanation regarding their decision. They said that as part of their DC slate, some legacy development titles including New Gods and The Trench will not be moving forward. The companies thanked their partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and stated that they look forward to their continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The studios mentioned that the projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future.

New Gods was to be written by Tom King. It would have features genesis of the uber-villain Darkseid. The story would have taken place in Jack Kirby’s “Fourth World,” as a trilogy. The New Gods came into existence after the world of the gods of classic mythology was demolished during Ragnarok. The project recently came in limelight again after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay responded to the cancelation of her New Gods film. On Twitter, she stated that she loved writing with Tom King on the project. The director mentioned that she is upset with the shutdown of the movie. In another tweet, DuVernay thanked Darkseid actor Ray Porter.

Warner Bros. and DC Films still have multiple projects lined up. Soon production on Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson will begin, followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash. Their upcoming movies include The Suicide Squad, Batman, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 3, Blue Beetle, and more.

 

Promo Image Source: Stills from Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League

 

 

