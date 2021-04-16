AR Ab Philly Rapper Sentenced To 45 Years Of Imprisonment; Here's What Happened

AR Ab Philly rapper was popularly known as a member of OBH aka Original Block Hustlaz. His albums like Welcome to Trapstreet and Who Harder Than Me had garnered him immense popularity. However, throughout his music career, he was embroiled in legal issues and has been charged with several crimes. Here's everything you need to know about AR Ab Philly rapper and what happened to him after 2018.

AR Ab rapper sentenced to 45 years in prison

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, on April 15, 2021, 38-year-old AR-Ab rapper has been sentenced to 45 years in prison by a federal judge. He is guilty of turning his record label Original Block Hustlaz into a large-scale North Philadelphia drug-trafficking organization. The organisation is also accused of murder. His charges include tasks such as distributing, having possession of, and distribution of cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, and heroin. Throughout his 2019 trial, his social media was put under the microscope. The lyrics of his song were extremely provocative and talked about his drug trafficking business.

Initially, the videos on his social media were considered as marketing of AR-Ab's record label. However, later when the jurors were shown the videos the FBI figured out that they were related to his and his crew member's crimes. The Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett R. Witherell said in court that the case wasn't against gangsta raps. But Abdul Ibrahim West aka AR-Ab rapper had made it clear with his lyrics and even threatened people on his social media.

About AR-Ab's music career

He began his music career as a battle rapper. He started making mixtapes collaborating with various artists. Being the lead in AR-Ab's record label Original Block Hustlaz, he included several artists such as Dark Lo, Lik Moss, Shamoney "Da Wolf", p90 smooth, Breeze Begets, Pretty Flock, Skinny me, Newz, Cdot, Razor, Kylledge, NoBrakes Bras, Young Mir, Wiz Lo & others. Some of his popular works include Allegheny AB, Protocol Vol 1, 2, 3 and 4, Welcome to Trapstreet, Mud Musik and I See Dead People.

