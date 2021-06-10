Last Updated:

AR Rahman Announces BAFTA Breakthrough Participants From India; See List

AR Rahman recently announced the list of BFTA breakthrough Indian participants. The 10 newcomers will be given opportunities in their field of interest by BAFTA

AR Rahman

In November 2020, it was announced that music maestro and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has been appointed as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) new initiative titled "Breakthrough". Through this initiative which is in partnership with Netflix, AR Rahman along with BAFTA will discover new talents from the country and support them by providing opportunities in the field of films, game or TV in India.

On Thursday, June 10, AR Rahman took to his Twitter space to share that his search is over and announced the first list of the BAFTA participants who will be a part of the Breakthrough initiative.

AR Rahman announces BAFTA participants from India

Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman wrote, "Introducing the very first #BAFTABreakthrough India participants. 10 talented artists across film, games and television who BAFTA will support over the next year, giving them unique access to the industry and mentoring opportunities. #BAFTABreakthroughAmbassador." Along with the tweet he also shared a small clip that includes the name of the participants.

The list of participants who are a part of the Breakthrough initiative are:

Palomi Ghosh (Actor)

Shruti Ghosh (Game Developer and Art Director)

Aru Karthick (Director/Writer)

Tanya Maniktala (Actor)

Karthikeya Murthy (Music Composer)

Jay Pinak Oza (Cinematographer)

Sumit Purohit (Director/Writer)

Renu Sawant (Director/Writer)

Akshay Singh (Writer/Producer)

Vikram Singh (Director)

These participants will be provided with one-to-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for the next one year and full voting BAFTA membership.  

A look at AR Rahman's latest works and upcoming projects

The musician recently turned writer and producer for a musical film titled 99 Songs which released in April 2021. The love story starred newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha in the lead and also featured Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles. The movie was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is available for streaming on Netflix. Prior to that, AR Rahman had also produced the ZEE5 film Atkan Chatkan which released in September 2020.

As a music composer, AR Rahman has several projects in the pipeline including Ayalaan, Cobra, Aadujeevitham, Pathu Thala, Ponniyin Selvan, Atrangi Re, Heropanti 2 and many others. 

