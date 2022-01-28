Are Brad Pitt And Swedish Singer Lykke Li Dating Or 'just Friends'? Here's What We Know

Are Brad Pitt and Lykke Li the latest couple in town? There have been reports doing the rounds that there was something brewing between the Hollywood actor and Swedish singer.

It has emerged that the two are surely bonding. However, there is nothing romantic developing between them as it's now being said that they are 'just friends.' It is also being claimed that the duo has not been in touch after meeting a couple of years ago.

Brad Pitt and Lykke Li are just friends, not a couple?

Recent reports had claimed that Brad and Lykke were a couple. It was reported that they were in a relationship since mid-2021. The two were also neighbours in Los Angeles, another factor being mentioned in the reports, that worked out well especially for the former.

There was speculation on the duo going out together and one such visit of them at a restaurant made it to a gossip platform.

However, now different reports are emerging, denying the existence of a relationship between them. Brad and Lykke, as per a report on Page Six, have not met for the last two years. The Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood artist had met Lykke a couple of years ago, and that they were not dating, the report added.

Another report stated that they were good friends. Brad and the So Sad So Sexy artist, as per a report on People, were just part of a large group of artsy friends, whom the former enjoyed hanging out with it. It is being said that Alia Shawkat, who was one of the last women romantically linked to Brad, too was a part of this group and Brad enjoyed being with them since he liked to have female friends too. The source told the publication that he was 'dating' someone, but it was not serious.

He also was in touch with Nicole Poturalski, whom Brad was rumoured to be dating in 2020, the report added.

Brad Pitt's equation with ex-wives

Apart from these women, there were rumours around the reunion of the ex-couple, Brad and Jennifer Aniston, who got divorced in 2005 after a five-year marriage. This was following an appearance together in January 2020.

The actor is also involved in a custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who he was married from 2014 to 2019, for their six children.