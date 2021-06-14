Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Married? New Photos Spark Wedding Rumours; Take A Look

Gwen Stefani is sparking wedding rumours with Blake Shelton according to her new Instagram post. Along with the post, a picture has surfaced online of the couple spending time together. In the Instagram post, the former No Doubt star is seen holding an unopened gift while sipping her wine. The picture has the caption, "She's getting married" on it. While sharing the picture, Gwen added a bunch of emoticons of the blonde bride, the women’s gender symbol, an engagement ring and a face with hearts around it. Check it out.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married?

Since the post was shared by the actor, fans went ahead to send congratulatory messages to the couple. Some fans shared that they are "happy" to see her getting married. Other fans were asking her to share details about the wedding. Take a look.

Not only this, recently Page Six obtained a picture of the couple on June 12. The couple were spotted walking in Santa Monica where the actor's diamond engagement ring is quite visible. The couple was spotted wearing matching outfits of navy-blue shirts, blue jeans and baseball caps. The two were attending a children’s sporting event with the son she shares with singer Gavin Rossdale. A source close to the publication revealed that Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch and that the couple planned to use it for their wedding ceremony that was "most likely" to happen this year. Have a look at the picture.

Gwen Stefani wedding ring

More about Gwen and Blake

The couple first met on the singing reality show The Voice where they were coaching the contestants. After their romance struck, they decided to divorce their then partners. Gwen went on to divorce Gavin after four years of marriage and Blake divorced Miranda Lambert. The Rich Girl singer shares 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma, 7-year-old Apollo with her ex-husband. Earlier on June 4, 2021, Blake Shelton made an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, which streams on Apple Music. In the interview, he spoke about his experience of working with Gwen Stefani. He went on to say that working with her feels like he is a kid on a Christmas morning because it is exhilarating to work with her. Blake went on to propose in October 2020 after being together for six years.

