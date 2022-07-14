Are Khloe Kardashian And Ex Tristan Thompson Expecting Their 2nd Baby Via Surrogate?

As Khloe Kardashian was recently seen away from home and celebrating her 38th birthday with her daughter True and her brother Rob Kardashian, one of her posts sparked rumours about her getting back together with her ex Tristan Thompson. As per the latest report, it was revealed that the duo is also expecting a baby together. Here’s all you need to know.

Khloe Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson having a baby via surrogacy?

According to People, a representative of Khloe Kardashian recently told the outlet that The Kardashians star will soon be a mother of two and revealed that she is expecting a baby via surrogacy with her ex-Tristan Thompson. Stating further, the rep confirmed that Khloe and Tristan’s baby was conceived in November and added that Khloe was incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for a beautiful blessing. The rep further urged everyone’s kindness and privacy so that the duo could focus on their family.

The rep stated, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

It was also asserted that Khloe and Tristan were not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. Adding to it, the source mentioned that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters. The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the source added.

Now the latest reports by Page Six reveal Khloe's unborn baby's sex. A source exclusively told the outlet that Khloe has wanted a brother for True. “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family", the source revealed.

This news arrives soon after Khloe opened up about her potential risk of getting pregnant. "I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning," she stated during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode.

