Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Back Together? Latter's Like On Post Drops Hints

Khloe Kardashian is currently away from home and celebrating her 38th birthday with her loved ones. The American socialist rang into her birthday on June 27, but her celebrations are seemingly still going on. She recently jetted off to "Kamp Koko" with her daughter True and her brother Rob Kardashian. While she is having a fun time there, an Instagram post caught fans' attention and also sparked rumours of her getting back with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is currently giving away major vacation goals as she is chilling on the beach with her daughter True. She is also joined by her brother Rob Kardashian, who usually opts to stay away from the limelight. While Khloe Kardashian shared several pictures from her vacation, Rob Kardashian also dropped some glimpses of the trip.

He took to his Instagram handle to drop some pictures which also featured his daughter, Dream. Sharing a series of photos, he wrote, "Paradise with Dream KampKoko." While the pictures were filled with his and Khloe Kardashian's kids having a fun time on vacation, what caught fans' attention was Tristan Thompson's like on the post. However, the NBA player removed his like on the post sometime later.

Many fans began talking about Tristan Thompson's move and also thought that Khloe Kardashian is back with Thompson. A fan wrote, "Tristan 'LIKED' Rob's post about Khloe's bday trip within the first 5 mins he posted it.....and now he's removed the like!!!!!!!!" while another penned, "Tristan liked." Some also claimed Tristan was with Khloe and their daughter and wrote, "Tristan’s posted pics of him and Khloe with hookahs in their hands before." While many thought the former couple was together again, others assured he has been spotted somewhere else.

Khloe Kardashian's vacation pics

Khloe Kardashian has been dropping pictures of her vacation with True and Dream. The American entrepreneur flew to the island in Kylie Jenner's private jet, which was loaded with her birthday decorations. She also shared some pictures of her celebrating her birthday on the jet while the kids played around. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Wheels Up on Kylie Air Kamp KoKo is underway." Take a look at the photos here.

Image: AP