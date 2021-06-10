Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged? Details About The Couple's Relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for months now and they don’t miss a chance to flaunt their love for each other. Recent speculations suggest that the duo has been engaged though no official announcement has been made by the couple yet. One of Kourtney and Travis’s fan pages took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a conversation that claims the couple to be engaged.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged?

Taking to Instagram, a fan page shared a screenshot of a conversation in which an unknown user says, “They are already engaged. Got engaged in Utah.” When asked who, the user replies, “Kort and Travis. II heard from a good source.. Lets see if this comes out. They were at the Aman resort.” The caption of this post read, “I can’t handle this!! Cardiac arrest. Buh bye!!!! Dear @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker please like once for true. K thanks.”

Fans cannot stop gushing over the two and loaded the post with comments such as, “Wouldn’t surprise me in the SLIGHTEST!!!!!! Or maybe I just really really want it to be true,” “the hottest wedding ever.” A user took to the comments and said that the speculation might be true by writing, “I really do believe this is true. One of Kourtney’s best friends commented a few days ago on one of her posts of them ‘how happy she was for them’ and put the emoji diamond ring. That made me think ‘they must have gotten secretly engaged’. ALSO, Kourtney commented on one of Travis post ‘forever’... IDK, I might be wrong but I do believe they are secretly engaged.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

In January 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." The source also revealed that Travis often spoils Kourtney and gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday. It is reported that Kourtney seems very happy with Travis and he is very much into her. In February 2021, the couple made their relationship official with a hand-holding picture over Valentine's Day weekend. There is no official confirmation of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement as of now.

(IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, TRAVIS BARKER'S INSTAGRAM)

